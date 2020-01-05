The Women's Super League returned with a bang this weekend as visitors Bristol City shocked Manchester United to pick up their first league win of the season.

After a cagey opening half an hour, Ebony Salmon found space to glide past United defender Abbie McManus and slot cooly through the legs of keeper Mary Earps nine minutes before the break.

The hosts had the majority of the ball in the second half and came close to equalising in the 81st minute when Lizzie Arnot hit the crossbar after Sophie Baggaley stopped Jackie Groenen's initial effort.

Baggaley continue to thwart United until the final minute of added time when Ella Toole beat the keeper but saw her volley cannon back off the post.

The result lifts Bristol City out of the relegation place as Liverpool were beaten 1-0 away at Brighton.

Aileen Whelan scored the only goal of the game in the 33rd minute as The Seagulls picked up only their second WSL victory of the campaign to leave winless Liverpool stranded at the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the table it was very much business as usual for the trio of title challengers Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Gunners continued the defence of their title with a routine 2-0 win over Birmingham City at Meadow Park.

Kim Little gave the home side the lead after nine minutes, nodding home from Vivianne Miedema's brilliant cross.

And Jordan Nobbs made it two 14 minutes later with an expertly executed lob over Blues keeper Hannah Hampton.

Man City also had a comfortable day's work as they bagged four first half goals to see off Tottenham 4-1.

Pauline Bremer and Ellen White put the second placed side 2-0 up after just five minutes, before a Rianna Dean penalty pulled one back for the hosts.

Manchester City started ferociously against Tottenham on Sunday (PA Images)

But another Bremer strike and a low drive from Lauren Hemp ensured a routine victory for Nick Cushing's side.

And finally, Chelsea kept pace with their fellow title rivals with a hard fought 3-1 win over Reading at Kingsmeadow in striker Sam Kerr's first game for the club.

The Australian forward had a superb opportunity to score after just 75 seconds as she went through one-on-one with Grace Moloney, but ballooned her effort high over the bar.

Reading then took a surprise lead through a deflected Fara Williams shot, before Maloney was sent off for a reckless challenge on Kerr despite replays appearing to show the striker handled the ball in the build-up.

Beth England levelled things up five minutes before half-time after finishing off a swift Chelsea move.

And Guro Reiten then gave Emma Hayes' the lead midway through the second half with possibly the goal of the weekend, sensationally lobbing Rachael Laws from outside the box after Kerr had missed another great chance to open her account.