Switzerland's host nation hero Amelie Klopfenstein claimed her third medal of the Youth Winter Olympics Games as she stormed to victory in the Women's Giant Slalom on day three of competition in Lausanne.

The 17-year-old has leapfrogged from reserve team member to national treasure in a matter of days having already claimed gold in the women's super-G and bronze in the alpine combined. She finished just ahead of Finland's Rosa Pohjolainen in second and Amanda Salzgeber, champion from the alpine combined, picked up her second medal of the games finishing third.

The cool-headed Swiss star says she does not want to "wake up" from her Olympic dream saying: "I don’t know how it happened, it’s really incredible. It does feel like a dream."

Meanwhile, it was a dominant performance by the French biathlon team in the single mixed relay. The quartet led from the first exchange and finished almost 20 seconds ahead of second place Italy, with Sweden nabbing the bronze.

Other medals on offer on day three were all on skates with Russia dominating the pairs free skating with Apollinariia Panfilova and Dmitry Rylov claiming the top spot above compatriots Diana Mukhametzianova and Ilya Mironov and Georgia's Alina Butaeva and Luka Berulava in third.

Apollinariia Panfilova and Dmitry Rylov of Russia perform some mesmerising moves on the way to gold (PA Images)

In the women's 500m speed skating it was victory for Isabel Grevelt after she put in an impressive performance to win the Netherlands' first medal of the games while Japan's Yudai Yamamoto claimed the men's title.