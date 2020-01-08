A Russian skater has been left in a life-threatening condition after she fell during rehearsals ahead of the Youth Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Local police are investigating the incident where the unnamed skater reportedly fell from a height of five metres after she 'lost her balance' while being lifted by a metal ring attached to a cable in the ice rink.

The 35 year-old performing artist was seriously injured and taken straight to hospital.

The International Olympic Committee and the Lausanne 2020 Olympic organisers said in a statement they were 'saddened' by the news and wished the skater a 'fast and full recovery'.