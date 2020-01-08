Russian skater left in life-threatening condition after fall in Winter Youth Olympics opening ceremony rehearsal in Switzerland

A skater is fighting for her life after a fall during the opening ceremony rehearsal for the Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne (Twitter: Team GB)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
14:51pm, Wed 08 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A Russian skater has been left in a life-threatening condition after she fell during rehearsals ahead of the Youth Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland. 

Local police are investigating the incident where the unnamed skater reportedly fell from a height of five metres after she 'lost her balance' while being lifted by a metal ring attached to a cable in the ice rink. 

The 35 year-old performing artist was seriously injured and taken straight to hospital.

The International Olympic Committee and the Lausanne 2020 Olympic organisers said in a statement they were 'saddened' by the news and wished the skater a 'fast and full recovery'. 

The Youth Winter Olympic Games begins January 9- 22.