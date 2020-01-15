Russia's Alena Mokhova cemented her status as queen of the biathlon claiming her second gold of the Youth Olympic Games just two days after her first as she stormed to victory in the 6km sprint.

The 17-year-old won the event in 18 minutes, 55.5 seconds, almost two seconds ahead of compatriot Anastasiia Zenova in second while Austria's Anna Andexer claimed the bronze.

However, the victory did not come easily for Mokhova, who pushed herself to her limits and required medical attention upon feeling faint crossing the finish line.

“Everything went well but during the last lap I felt really unwell. It felt like I was going to black out in the final metres. I was nauseous and had a headache after I finished," said the double champion.

Teammate Zenova endured a hard graft and a squabble with her coach over tactics, but enjoyed a substantial improvement from her 38th in the individual.

Third place Andexer was over the moon with her medal saying: "The third lap was very hard, but I shot better today than on Saturday [in the individual, when she was 19th]. I can’t believe that I’m on the podium, it’s just perfect,”

The biathlon concludes with the mixed relay event on Wednesday.

The Swiss team celebrate following victory in the mixed relay Skimo (Olympic Information Services)

Meanwhile ski mountaineering has enjoyed a successful inaugural games and rounded off with a fairytale finish for the Swiss mixed team.

The quartet of Thibe Deseyn, Caroline Ulrich and the Bussard twins (Robin and Thomas) stormed to victory at Villars Winter Park amid a huge home crowd and a chorus of cowbells. In the boy-girl-boy-girl mass start it was Robin who crossed the line for the team ahead of France in second and Spain in third.

Skimo is not yet a senior Olympic sport but after the excitement it has roused at these Youth Games, members of the Ski Mountaineering Federation committee are hopeful it can make strides towards inclusion.

Thomas Kaehr, president of the Federation, said: "IOC President Mr Bach came to watch yesterday and I think he was quite delighted about what he saw here,”

“He got a very good impression of everything so we feel positive.

“Skimo is a very sustainable sport and that is important. We don’t need any infrastructure, we don’t need artificial snow. It is very green. We can only be an enrichment for the Olympic Games.”

Great Britain returned to winning ways in the curling claiming a nail-biting 9:7 victory over New Zealand but sadly for the British foursome, it was not enough to see them advance to the quarter finals, with the last spot going to Norway.

Wednesday sees the final of the mixed National Olympic Committee 3x3 ice hockey as 'brown' and 'black' teams hit the ice in the gold medal game.

In this event, each team has 13 players from different NOCs meaning that players from the same nation can sometimes cup up against each other. This was the case for Dutch players and housemates, Kimberly Collard and Roos Karst, who became opponents in Tuesday's semi-final.