Viktoria Rebensburg claimed her first women's downhill victory at the World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The 2010 Olympic champion beat Italian Federica Brignone by over six-tenths of a second with a time of one minute 41.94 seconds.

Afterwards the German said: "That was crazy. It was important for me to just stay true to myself and focus on my skiing.

"Things went well in training and of course it was very important to race well at home."