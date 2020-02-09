Viktoria Rebensburg wins her first women's downhill at World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen
8:55am, Sun 09 Feb 2020
Viktoria Rebensburg claimed her first women's downhill victory at the World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.
The 2010 Olympic champion beat Italian Federica Brignone by over six-tenths of a second with a time of one minute 41.94 seconds.
Afterwards the German said: "That was crazy. It was important for me to just stay true to myself and focus on my skiing.
"Things went well in training and of course it was very important to race well at home."
This was the 30 year-old's 19th World Cup victory, but the first in downhill, after 14 giant slalom and four super-G wins.