British telemark skier Jasmin Taylor has written her name into the history books as the most decorated British World Cup skier of all time after finishing third at the sprint race in Pralognan-la-Vanoise in France.

The 26 year-old, who came fourth in the previous race, now boasts an incredible 30 World Cup medals, overtaking freestyle skier Jilly Curry who competed between 1984 and 1994.

Taylor, who lives in Chamonix during the winter, equalled the long-standing record in February 2019 but has had to wait 11 months to claim the title outright, failing to pass it in the last two races of the 2019 season.