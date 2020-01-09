Team GB name curling star Robyn Mitchell as flag-bearer ahead of Winter Youth Olympics opening ceremony in Lausanne

Robyn Mitchell says carrying the flag is a "huge honour" (twitter: @SchoolLettings)
By Georgie Heath
11:54am, Thu 09 Jan 2020
British curler Robyn Mitchell has been unveiled as the the flag-bearer for Team GB at this evening's opening ceremony of the Winter Youth Olympics in Lusanne, Switzerland.

The 16-year-old Scot, who names three-time Winter Olympian Eve Muirhead as her idol, will lead out the 28-strong British squad for the third edition of the youth event.

"I'm nervous, but also excited because this is a huge honour," said the young curler.

Mitchell started the sport aged seven and believes that this year's team has the potential to challenge for a medal, a feat which they have not yet managed despite being leading contenders in the past two Games.

She will be part of the four-man mixed team to take to the ice on Friday alongside Hannah Farries, Ross Crail and Jamie Rankin, son of 2002 Olympic champion Janice Rankin.

"We'd like to achieve a gold medal, but any medal would be great," said Mitchell.

"Being here is brilliant and hopefully one day I can take it on to European competitions and then the Olympics.

For today her focus is on being an ambassador for the team as she carries the flag at the largest Winter Youth Games so far with a total of 1,783 athletes from 79 different Nations. Then it's down to business when the curling gets underway.