British curler Robyn Mitchell has been unveiled as the the flag-bearer for Team GB at this evening's opening ceremony of the Winter Youth Olympics in Lusanne, Switzerland.

The 16-year-old Scot, who names three-time Winter Olympian Eve Muirhead as her idol, will lead out the 28-strong British squad for the third edition of the youth event.

"I'm nervous, but also excited because this is a huge honour," said the young curler.

Mitchell started the sport aged seven and believes that this year's team has the potential to challenge for a medal, a feat which they have not yet managed despite being leading contenders in the past two Games.

She will be part of the four-man mixed team to take to the ice on Friday alongside Hannah Farries, Ross Crail and Jamie Rankin, son of 2002 Olympic champion Janice Rankin.

"We'd like to achieve a gold medal, but any medal would be great," said Mitchell.

"Being here is brilliant and hopefully one day I can take it on to European competitions and then the Olympics.