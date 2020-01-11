Switzerland dominate medal table at Winter Youth Olympics winning six medals including three gold on day one in Lausanne

Amelie Klopfenstein was queen of the mountain on day one (twitter: @swissteam)
By Georgie Heath
22:02pm, Sat 11 Jan 2020
An action-packed first day in Lausenne saw the Swiss team emerge top of the leaderboard claiming three gold, two silver and a bronze at the Youth Winter Olympics.

17-year-old Amelie Klopfenstein, who originally only joined the squad as an alternate, set the ball rolling for Switzerland when she won the women's super-G title and earned the first gold medal of the games.

The Swiss girls continued to show the world how it's done with Caroline Ulrich dominating the ski mountaineering to claim the only other female gold on offer on day one just ahead of compatriot Thibe Deyeson in silver.

France's skiers also demonstrated their pedigree with silver in the women's super-G for Caitlin McFarlane and Margot Ravinel nabbing the bronze in the women's ski mountaineering. 

In the men's events, Switzerland's Thomas Bussard edged out twin Robin to take top spot in the men's individual mountaineering while Luc Roduit took bronze in the super-G.

Elsewhere, Team GB were in action in the mixed curling event emerging victorious over France (9:5).