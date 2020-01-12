Following an action-packed first day in Lausanne the medal party extended from the Swiss camp with Russia, France and Austria picking up the golds.

Russia dominated in both the women's and the men's individual biathlon with gold for Alena Mokhova in 10km and Oleg Domichek emerging victorious in the men's 12.5km event. With three golds, two silvers and a bronze, Russia now sit second behind Switzerland in the overall standings.

Daughter of Olympic gold medallist Anita Wachter and former world slalom silver medallist Rainer Salzgeber, Austria's Amanda Salzgeber took the top spot in the women's Alpine combined. Israel's Noa Szollos claimed her second medal of the games finishing in second and Friday's super-G champion Amelie Klopfenstein took the bronze.

Meanwhile Team GB's mixed curlers were back in action against Turkey. The quartet fought hard but were outplayed by their Group C opponents and were beaten 5:1.