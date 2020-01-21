Olympic halfpipe gold medallist Maddie Bowman has announced her retirement from competitive freeskiing.

The 26 year-old American became one of the most decorated athletes in her sport but has decided to pursue her career degree in biology.

She was Olympic champion at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games and has won the Winter X Games five times.

Bowman said: "I have decided to step away from halfpipe skiing for a simple reason.

"I have given everything I have to progress the sport and now I know the women after me will do an amazing job.

"As I step away from halfpipe skiing I am smiling. I know there will be times where I miss sharing such unique experiences with the amazing friends I have made.

"But I’m smiling because I know I will always have those memories and those people in my life. Thank you for making my halfpipe career so much fun!"

As well as winning gold medals she also pushed the sport to a higher standard. She landed back-to-back 900s and the switch 900 at the top level of the competition.

Compatriot Brita Sigourney added: "She led us to where we are now with her constant progression of technical tricks years ahead of the rest of the game.