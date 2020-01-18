Canadian ice dancing duo Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier remained ice cool to recover from a hairy moment during the rhythm dance section at the Canadian Championships in Ontario.

The pair were performing a spin together when Gilles' hair became entangled in partner Poirier's shirt buttons.

They remained entangled for at least five seconds before they almost came to a stop while Poirier tried to separate them.

Giles said afterwards all she was thinking was: “Crap, crap, crap, crap, crap, crap.”

She then added: “It’s probably more swear words to that, but crap at that moment.

“It was like one of those pure panic moments, like, what do I do? Do we stop? Do we keep going? Paul’s like, just keep moving.”

Despite the blip, Giles and Poirier scored 88.86 points, leaving them with an 11.6 point lead heading into the free dance section.

The pair, currently ranked No 5 in the world, are eyeing their first National title having finished second or third in seven of the last eight years behind Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje.