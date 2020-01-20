British speed skater Elise Christie will return to action at the ISU European Championships this weekend following a lay off due to 'ill health'.

The 29-year-old has been very open about her struggles with mental health and announced in October she would miss World Cup races, taking time off until the new year.

But on Sunday she took to Twitter to announce she will be back on the ice this coming weekend.

She said: "Heading out to Hungary with a clear mind."

Christie had previously posted on January 2 that she would be taking a break from social media.

"Elise has a message to share: Heading out to Hungary this weekend for the #EuroChamps with a clear mind and a lot of love for all your continued support," it said.

"Forever grateful and improving every day. Through sickness and injury gradually getting stronger."