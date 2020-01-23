Britain's snowboard star Katie Ormerod has claimed her third World Cup podium finish of the 2020 season taking second place in Seisaralm, Italy.

The 22 year-old, who claimed bronze at the LAAX Open last week, put in yet another impressive performance to finish on 72.11, just 1.37 behind Tess Coady from Australia. Canada's Brooke Voigt came in third with a score of 68.66.

She now sits 10th in the overall FIS standings for the season, while Voigt's third place was just enough to keep her at the top on 560.00, followed closely by Sina Candrian from Switzerland with her 550.00.

Ormerod is enjoying a stellar return to the top following her horrific injury in 2018. A broken heel meant she was forced to sit out of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, for which she was tipped for a medal.