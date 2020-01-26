Great Britain's Amelia Coltman has won the overall IBSF European Cup 2019/20 in her first season - the first Brit to take the title.

The 23-year-old skeleton racer backed up her third place finish on Friday coming fourth in Saturday's race in Altenberg.

Coltman collected five medals in total across the season, including a silver in the first race as well as two gold and two bronze to finish well clear at the top despite sitting out last week's race in Sigulda.

The Melton-Mowbray born youngster is a master of more than one trade having been a county badminton doubles champion and national mixed doubles champion in tennis prior to joining the British Skeleton programme in 2017.

After the race in Germany, a jubilant Coltman said: “It’s an amazing feeling to be overall EC Champion. I never imagined I’d be saying that at the start of the season!

“It’s been a brilliant couple of months and I want it to be a platform to kick on from. Hopefully this is just the start for me but I’m not the type of person who’ll be getting carried away with this.

“Big thanks to all my coaches who have helped me get here - I definitely couldn’t have done it without them.”