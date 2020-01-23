Britain's Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild have claimed their third World Para Alpine Skiing World Cup podium place in three days, winning silver in the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora.

The pair led the standings after posting an impressive 1:06.08 in their first run but were pushed off the top spot by German pair Noemi Ewa Ristau and Paula Elia Brenzel, whose staggering performance put them 0.5 seconds clear.

For Knight and Wild this completes a blistering return to form after yesterday securing their first World Cup gold medal in almost three years following their bronze on day one in the giant slalom action.

Fellow GB pair Menna Fitzpatrick and Gary Smith completed the podium line-up taking their second consecutive bronze medal, finishing 3.83s behind the leaders.