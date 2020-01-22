Britain's Kirsty Muir wins Team GB's first medal of the Youth Olympic winter games claiming silver in the women's freestyle skiing big air
British freestyle ski star Kirsty Muir has won Team GB's first medal of the Winter Youth Olympic Games taking silver in the big air on the final day of competition in Switzerland.
The Aberdeen-born teenager, who finished agonisingly close to the medals taking fourth place in the slopestyle on Saturday, put in some impressive performances to come away with the silverware.
15-year-old Muir stormed through the first two of the three final races and left it all to fight for in the last.
She was pipped only by China's rising star Eileen Ailing Gu, who claimed gold and took her tally to three from the games including two gold and a silver.
The young Scot finished with a total of 170.00, only 1.25 behind Gu, but streets ahead of third place Jennie-Lee Burmansson from Sweden who scored 151.75.
Elsewhere on the final day of action, fellow Brit, Olivia Weedon was part of a bronze medal winning team in the mixed NOC Short track speed skating alongside Ethan De Rose from New Zealand, Italy's Thomas Nadalini and Whi Min Seo from Korea.