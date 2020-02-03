Britain's Katie Ormerod leads World Cup slopestyle following yet another impressive display in California

Ormerod missed the 2018 Winter Olympics due to injury (PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
12:42pm, Mon 03 Feb 2020
Katie Ormerod leads the World Cup slopestyle overall standings after third place at the US Grand Prix in California.

The 22-year-old Briton took bronze at the event in Mammoth behind American Jamie Anderson and Canadian Laurie Blouin.

It was the third successive podium Ormerod has achieved as she tops the overall leaderboard with just two races remaining.

Posting on Twitter, Ormerod said: "GRAND PRIX BRONZE. Another week another World Cup podium!! Having so much fun! This also makes it my 10th World Cup podium! Stoked to get the yellow bib again tooooo!!"

Meanwhile, in the ski slopestyle, fellow Briton Izzy Hyde finished second and now sits tenth in the World Cup standings.