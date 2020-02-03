Katie Ormerod leads the World Cup slopestyle overall standings after third place at the US Grand Prix in California.

The 22-year-old Briton took bronze at the event in Mammoth behind American Jamie Anderson and Canadian Laurie Blouin.

It was the third successive podium Ormerod has achieved as she tops the overall leaderboard with just two races remaining.

Posting on Twitter, Ormerod said: "GRAND PRIX BRONZE. Another week another World Cup podium!! Having so much fun! This also makes it my 10th World Cup podium! Stoked to get the yellow bib again tooooo!!"