World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin made her 11th podium of the season with a third-place finish in the women’s giant slalom in Sestriere.

The 24-year-old, who is still seeking a record breaking 64th World Cup victory, was trailing in fourth after the first run but put in a staggering performance in run two shaving nearly three tenths of a second off her first time.

Despite Shiffrin's best efforts, Lindsay Vonn's World Cup record still eludes her as her closest title rival Slovakia's Petra Vlhova tied with Italy's Frederica Brignone to take the top spot.

Before the race, Shiffrin quashed rumours that her performances are slipping due to a packed schedule, saying: "It’s really funny to think that this would be what most people would consider like a bad season or poor results or something, but I’ve been on both podiums and won multiple races.”