Wimbledon champion Simona Halep joins Ashleigh Barty, Nick Kyrgios and other tennis stars in pledging to Australian bushfire fund
8:08am, Mon 06 Jan 2020
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has pledged to donate $200 to the Australian bushfire relief fund for every time she berates her coach, Daren Cahill while she competes in Australia.
Where other players such as Nick Kyrgios and Samantha Stosur will be pledging donations upon hitting aces, Wimbledon champion Halep joked on twitter that she doesn't hit many aces and will therefore donate every time she gives her coach a hard time in the box.
Cahill responded to her tweet with a pledge of his own, adding: "I’ll also kick in $50 with you for every Simo snap."
More from Tennis
- Auckland Open sees successful doubles debut for Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki while Coco Gauff wows in singles once again
- Naomi Osaka says she 'almost died' during paddleboard incident at sea ahead of Australian Open
- British No 1 Johanna Konta knocked out in first-round of Brisbane International
World No 1 Australia's Ashleigh Barty earlier announced that she would donate the entirety of her prize money from the upcoming Brisbane international to the bushfire fund.