Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has pledged to donate $200 to the Australian bushfire relief fund for every time she berates her coach, Daren Cahill while she competes in Australia.

Where other players such as Nick Kyrgios and Samantha Stosur will be pledging donations upon hitting aces, Wimbledon champion Halep joked on twitter that she doesn't hit many aces and will therefore donate every time she gives her coach a hard time in the box.

Cahill responded to her tweet with a pledge of his own, adding: "I’ll also kick in $50 with you for every Simo snap."