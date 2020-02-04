Former England captain Wayne Rooney will be ringside for Liverpool-born UFC fighter Molly McCann's next bout in London in March.

The 29-year-old MMA star became the first English woman to win a UFC bout in March 2019.

And since then she has won two more contests by unanimous decision, earning a spot on the Fight Night 171 show.

Headlined by Tyrone Woodley and Leon Edwards at the 02 Arena, McCann's undercard fight will be watched by fellow Merseyside sporting legend Rooney, something she admits she is excited about.

Speaking to Business Insider, McCann said: "[Rooney] wants to come to UFC London, I've been told he's asked for tickets. That'll be quite cool, won't it? He spoke to the UFC … they said they'd give him them."

The Scouse fighter, who won a world title in the Cage Warriors organisation, is currently leading the way in women's MMA in Britain.

However, she does not want to be considered at the pinnacle of female fighting in the UK because she realises there is still a lot more to achieve.

"I know I'm at the forefront but I don't think about it," she added.

"It's not the top of the ladder. I'm not there yet. When I'm retired, maybe I might think I made a difference for people to have a go. My goal is to win a world title. I've done that, but not in this organisation."

And despite her recent success, McCann still has a refreshing down to earth mentality when it comes to the fight game.