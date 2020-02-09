Kyrgyzstanian UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko demonstrated her fighting prowess in a dominating performance against America's Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 247 in Houston.

The 31 year-old proved indestructible yet again as she showed no mercy against the challenger, who suffered prolific cuts to her head on the way to the stoppage after 1:03 minutes of the third round.

Shevchenko emerged from the bout unscathed while her opponent suffered nasty bleeding from above her eye after a hefty elbow caught her at the end of the first round.

It was an uphill battle from then on for the American who came into the bout as the firm underdog.

Her only saving grace was that the pain was short-lived when some hefty short punches from Shevchenko left her scrambling to stay in and the referee decided to call time.

Shevchenko celebrated by demonstrating some impressive ballet spins in the centre of the octagon.