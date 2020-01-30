UFC fighter Zhang Weili has lashed out at Joanna Jedrzejczyk, her upcoming competitor, for an Instagram meme about the coronavirus.

The pair are set to clash on March 7 in Las Vegas and the trash talk has already been raging. However, Chinese fighter Weili has said that the meme was a step too far.

"To make fun of tragedy is a true sign of ones character. People are dying, someones father, someones mother, someones child.

"Say what you want about me if it makes you feel stronger but do not joke about what's happening here. I wish you good health until March 7th. I will see you soon."

Jedrzejczyk shared a photo of her in the octagon with a photoshopped mask on her face, mimicking people affected by the virus. The offending post has since been deleted.

She responded to Weili in an Instagram video by saying: "Hey champ, hey Weili, so sorry to make you feel bad, but I would never make fun of sick people with illness or virus.