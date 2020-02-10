UFC star Jon Jones praises Amanda Nunes on being ranked No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter
Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has praised UFC star Amanda Nunes on being ranked the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.
Jones recently retained his world title after he defeated Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision and also set a new record for the most consecutive wins in UFC title fights.
In the post-match conference he was handed a trophy and asked by a reporter 'If you could give an Oscar to another MMA fighter who would it be and why?'.
Jones replied: "I give the Oscar to Amanda Nunes because I just saw recently that she was voted Pound-for-Pound best fighter in the UFC above me.
"And I think that is wild and for her to be a woman, I am so proud of her. It's just historic so congratulations Amanda."
Nunes is the current UFC women's featherweight and bantamweight champion.
Her last fight was in December against Germaine De Randamie, which she won by unanimous decision.