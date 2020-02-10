Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has praised UFC star Amanda Nunes on being ranked the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

Jones recently retained his world title after he defeated Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision and also set a new record for the most consecutive wins in UFC title fights.

In the post-match conference he was handed a trophy and asked by a reporter 'If you could give an Oscar to another MMA fighter who would it be and why?'.

Jones replied: "I give the Oscar to Amanda Nunes because I just saw recently that she was voted Pound-for-Pound best fighter in the UFC above me.

"And I think that is wild and for her to be a woman, I am so proud of her. It's just historic so congratulations Amanda."

Nunes is the current UFC women's featherweight and bantamweight champion.