UFC flyweight fighter Maycee Barber tears ACL in Roxanne Modafferi clash but remarkably carries on to see final bell

Barber lost a unanimous decision but her stock rose in defeat (PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
10:22am, Sun 19 Jan 2020
UFC flyweight star Maycee Barber tore her ACL before the final round against Roxanne Modafferi but carried on to hear the final bell.

The 21-year-old, who had won all seven of her MMA bouts up until then, lost on the cards by unanimous decision.

The doctor took a look at the injury after Barber was screaming in agony, but he allowed the contest to continue after calls of 'I'm fine' from the Colorado-born talent.

And after the fight Barber was gracious in defeat despite having been severely hampered for the last five minutes.

She said: “It's an honour to share the octagon with Roxanne she has been doing MMA since I was just five years old."

Meanwhile, her victorious opponent Modafferi said: “I wish Maycee a speedy recovery as her leg looks damaged. I wanted to prove I am not just a veteran gatekeeper. 

“I have been training very hard and I hope to get better and better. She cried out about her knee but in this arena you have to be ruthless.”