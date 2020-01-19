UFC flyweight fighter Maycee Barber tears ACL in Roxanne Modafferi clash but remarkably carries on to see final bell
UFC flyweight star Maycee Barber tore her ACL before the final round against Roxanne Modafferi but carried on to hear the final bell.
The 21-year-old, who had won all seven of her MMA bouts up until then, lost on the cards by unanimous decision.
The doctor took a look at the injury after Barber was screaming in agony, but he allowed the contest to continue after calls of 'I'm fine' from the Colorado-born talent.
And after the fight Barber was gracious in defeat despite having been severely hampered for the last five minutes.
She said: “It's an honour to share the octagon with Roxanne she has been doing MMA since I was just five years old."
Meanwhile, her victorious opponent Modafferi said: “I wish Maycee a speedy recovery as her leg looks damaged. I wanted to prove I am not just a veteran gatekeeper.
“I have been training very hard and I hope to get better and better. She cried out about her knee but in this arena you have to be ruthless.”