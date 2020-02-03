Following a blistering start to 2020 with the return of Conor McGregor, UFC 247 is up next as another star-studded MMA card gets underway in Texas.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the big women's fight of the night, as well as the headline bout on the card.

Where is it?

UFC 247 will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

What time is it?

The preliminary bouts on the card start from 1am GMT on the Sunday morning of February 9, while the main card, including Shevchenko vs Chookagian, will get underway at 3am GMT.

What channel is it on?

Mixed martial arts fans in the UK can watch UFC 247 exclusively on BT Sport 2 from 1am GMT on Sunday.

Jones has not fought in the octagon since July 2019 (PA Images)

Who else is on the card?

The headline fight on the card sees legendary light heavyweight Jon Jones take on Dominick Reyes for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Jones has not lost an MMA bout for more than a decade and holds a professional record of 25 wins and one defeat.