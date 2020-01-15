We are less than three weeks into 2020 but UFC 246 already threatens to be one of the biggest combat sports events of the year.

In the main event, the biggest star in the sport Conor McGregor returns to the octagon more than a year after his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

And on the undercard there is a huge women's fight as Holly Holm makes her own return to the UFC six months after her knockout loss to Amanda Nunes as she enters the cage to take on Raquel Pennington for the second time.

The two initially met at UFC 184 in Los Angeles, California and will now be stepping into the cage to do it all over again nearly five years on.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the highly anticipated rematch on Saturday night.

Where is it?

The fight is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the same venue where Holm was beaten by Nunes.

What time and channel is it on?

The preliminary fights kick off from 1am GMT (5pm PST) while the main card will begin at 3am GMT (7pm PST).

For UK viewers, the full card is available on BT Sport Box Office for £19.95.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States can watch all the fights on ESPN+ which costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Alternatively, the pay-per-view can be purchased on its own for $64.99.

What happened when the pair met last time?

In an enthralling three-round fight, Holm picked up a close split decision victory over Pennington back in February 2015.

What happened in Holm and Pennington's last fights?

Holm was knocked out by Nunes in her last fight in July 2019, officially losing by TKO in the first round as a head kick and punches led to the referee stopping the contest.