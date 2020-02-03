UFC fighter Valentina Shevchenko has taken part in a championship photoshoot ahead of her return to the cage at the UFC 247 on Saturday where she will be attempting her third defence of the flyweight title.

Shevchenko lets her braids out for the official photoshoot (Darya Morreale Photography)

The 31-year-old "Bullet" first obtained the title in December 2018 when she defeated Poland's Joanna Jedrzejczyk by a unanimous decision. She then went on to defend the belt against both American fighters Jessica Eye and Liz Carmouche.

Shevchenko dominates America's Liz Carmouche (PA Images)

She will now be fighting another American in Katlyn "Blonde fighter" Chookagian, who boasts an impressive 13-2 MMA record and 6-2 UFC, and whose diligent fighting style differs from the violent performances fans are used to seeing from Shevchenko.

Katlyn Chookagian aims a kick at Jennifer Maia (PA Images)

To stir interest ahead of the bout, the Peruvian has released photos from her official photoshoot with Darya Morreale Photography.

Valentina Shevchenko showed a softer side in a long dress (Darya Morreale Photography)

Chookagian is not nervous ahead of the fight and assured fans she was in it for the win, telling The Score in an interview: "I’m not going to go out there ... to do something crazy to be entertaining and then lose.

“It’s like, ‘Oh you know, the fans think I’m entertaining'. It’s like, ‘well, the fans don’t pay my bills'. So if you lose, you don’t get your full paycheck. So for me, that doesn’t really bother me. I think the most important thing is winning.”

She was optimistic about her prospects in the fight, adding: “I think my cardio is definitely gonna be a factor, especially if it goes into the later rounds. I see it either going into a decision with me winning or me winning by submission.”

"The Blonde Fighter" is ready to battle for the belt (PA Images)

The Bullet, however, has other ideas about the outcome, saying: What I’m going to do is dominate the fight. I will prepare myself in the best shape and do the great job, as this is my mindset. Not to go to the fight just to have fun.

Only the victory is what’s important for me,” she added.

Shevchenko has only lost twice in a UFC career that spans four years. Both losses came at the hands and feet of UFC featherweight and bamtamweight champion Amanda Nunes.