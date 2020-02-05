UFC Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has rubbished talks of super-fights against Amanda Nunes or Weili Zhang ahead of UFC 247.

The 31 year-old was beaten by Nunes for the bantamweight title at UFC 196 in March 2016, but has since gone on to win and make two successful defences for her belt at 57kg.

Shevchenko takes on Katlyn Chookagian this weekend in Texas and insists she is not thinking about any other fight beyond Saturday night.

She said: “I’m not thinking about any further fights. I put everything I have inside of me toward this Saturday for this fight.

"Second, super-fights against who? I don’t know. Amanda Nunes? Weili (Zhang)? Henry Cejudo? Against who? I don’t think this is the right moment to think about this right now.

“I think (people) are just curious and want to know about everything going on. Of course, I think they understand flyweight is a hard, competitive division. They understand that. But everyone wants to see (these). I think it’s normal people have interest in all of the things in front of me at one time.”

American Chookagian has a record of 13 wins and two defeats in her professional MMA career.

And Shevchenko is well aware despite being the overwhelming favourite, she cannot afford to take her opponent lightly.

“Katlyn is already different than my other (opponents) because I don’t believe any fighter can be the singular (form) you fought already," she added.