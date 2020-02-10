UFC flyweight Andrea Lee has slammed one of the judges officiating her fight against Lauren Murphy after they were allegedly caught on their phone during the her narrow defeat.

Lee lost a split decision 30-27 28-29 29-28 in a close fought contest at UFC 247 in Texas.

However, commentators Joe Rogan and Dominick Cruz spoke during the fight about how they saw one of the judges not paying any attention to what was going on in the octagon.

Rogan said: "We're looking at a judge who's literally not watching the fight. This is insane."

Cruz then added: "Judges don't even watch. They're looking down at the floor. Insane. It's gonna be tough for the fighters tonight to figure out how to win a decision."

After her defeat, Lee came out on social media to attack the judge who was supposedly not watching and called for them to be fired.

She said: “If anyone has video or pictures of the judge who was on his phone during the fights, please send them to me.

"I just think that judge should be fired, he should never have the opportunity to sit cage side and judge fights ever again, especially when there are plenty other judges who were better qualified and more deserving. #ufc247.”