Two-weight ring champion Claressa Shields says she wants the UFC to offer the Brazilian fighter Amanda Nunes $2 million if it will get her intothe ring.

The pair have been trash talking over the past month after Shields wanted to prove that she was the best female fighter in the world.

UFC world champion Nunes said she would want $1 million for the bout if it was to ever happen.

Shields said: "She said she would fight me if they offer her a million dollars. Offer her $2 million. Just get her in the ring. Get her in the ring, just so they know I’m the baddest when it comes to throwing hands. Nobody can beat me in that."

She has also said she would happily fight Nunes in the MMA cage instead of the boxing cage. But finding an acceptable weight for both fighters could prevent the fight from taking place.

Nunes is the only woman who has won the UFC championships in two divisions. But she hasn't fought above MMA's featherweight limit of 145 pounds.

Whereas Shields, the two-time Olympic champion in boxing will compete in a career-low limit of 154 pounds on Friday when she takes on Ivana Habazin in Atlantic City.

Despite the differences in weight, Dmitriy Salita, Shields' promoter is hopeful that the fight will happen.

He said: "It would have to happen in boxing because there’s no part of boxing which is [mixed martial arts].

"There’s a big part of [MMA] that’s striking. And Amanda Nunes is the best striker. Her strength is striking. She’s a power puncher.

"It’s up to the UFC and Dana White (the UFC President) if they can make a deal with Amanda and obviously pay her what she needs. We work very closely with Showtime and obviously there’s many things to be discussed, but this is something that we want to happen. … This would probably be the biggest women’s sporting event of all time."