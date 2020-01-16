Bellator star Cris Cyborg has said boxing and WWE match-ups are both possible career moves after her MMA bout with Julia Budd.

The former UFC Women's Featherweight champion takes on Budd for the Canadian's version of the 145 pound belt on January 25.

Yet despite having only left the UFC to join Bellator in September last year, Cyborg is already weighing up the option of different avenues in her career with the help of Bellator President Scott Coker.

She said: “You know I always like to challenge myself and if I have the opportunity … I think it’s a big thing, signing a deal with Bellator.

“It’s something I can be able to do, boxing fight, I can do WWE, pro wrestling, anything, and Scott with me, behind me. He’s going to help promote Bellator, too. This is the good thing. I love a challenge and if this opportunity shows up for me, for sure I’m in."

Cyborg went on to praise Coker for his work in the sport both in Bellator and previously at Strikeforce, where the 34-year-old Brazilian-American got her big break more than a decade ago.

“I think he opened a lot of things in my career," she added. "When I fought Gina Carano, he opened the door for women’s MMA and I think all the girls – most of the girls – at 145 are in Bellator now.