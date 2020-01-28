UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko believes Amanda Nunes trilogy fight will take place within the next two years
UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has revealed that she is expecting to face Amanda Nunes for a third time in the next year or so.
Shevchenko, 31, is set to defend her title again Katlyn Chookagian at the co-main event of the UFC 247 next month. If the Peruvian comes out victorious she will not have a clear contender to face next.
And if she continues to prove her worth in the competition, the two-weight champion Nunes could be her next battle.
The pair have met twice before, the first time in 2016 when Nunes won with an unanimous decision. And a year later, when the women's bantamweight title was up for grabs, Nunes won again through a split decision.
The 17-time world champion is certain the fight will happen, but is not sure when.
She said: "I don’t know. This year, next year, when. But as I mentioned before, I think the third fight is going to happen sometime in the future.
"I don’t know when. I’m not thinking about it right now because I have a lot of things to be worried about in my own weight class, flyweight."
Talks are yet to happen with the UFC but she is ready for whenever the fight is announced.