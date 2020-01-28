UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has revealed that she is expecting to face Amanda Nunes for a third time in the next year or so.

Shevchenko, 31, is set to defend her title again Katlyn Chookagian at the co-main event of the UFC 247 next month. If the Peruvian comes out victorious she will not have a clear contender to face next.

And if she continues to prove her worth in the competition, the two-weight champion Nunes could be her next battle.

The pair have met twice before, the first time in 2016 when Nunes won with an unanimous decision. And a year later, when the women's bantamweight title was up for grabs, Nunes won again through a split decision.

The 17-time world champion is certain the fight will happen, but is not sure when.

She said: "I don’t know. This year, next year, when. But as I mentioned before, I think the third fight is going to happen sometime in the future.

"I don’t know when. I’m not thinking about it right now because I have a lot of things to be worried about in my own weight class, flyweight."