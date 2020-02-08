Two-time world triathlon champion Helen Jenkins has finished fourth at the Dubai Ironman eight months after giving birth to her second child.

The 35 year-old Briton competed in her first major race in more than three years after being told her racing days were 'over' following an urgent spinal fusion operation in 2018.

"The surgeon will be pleased that I've come through a professional race," she said.

The Ironman race involved a 1.9km swim, 90km on the bike and 21.1km run. Jenkins held on until the final 5km of the run when she was passed.

She added: "I'm not used to that length of run - it was my longest run in five years. I'd have loved to have got a podium spot but couldn't have given anything more."

Jenkins gave birth to her first child Mali in 2016 and it was after that when she started to suffer from a really bad back. After her operation she recovered well but her training didn't go to plan.

She then decided to try for another baby with her partner Marc. She gave birth to her second child Max in May last year when her back started to feel 'much better'. But making Tokyo 2020 is out of the question because she has no International Triathlon Union ranking points.

"Everything I will do now is a bonus, and I do it because I love it," she told BBC Sport.