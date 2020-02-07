Tokyo's 2020 Paralympic Games preparation has not been affected by the ongoing outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, says The International Paralympic Committee.

Despite Tokyo Olympic bosses saying they are "seriously concerned" about the potential impact the coronavirus could have on the Games, it has so far had 'minimal impact' on Paralympic preparations.

An IPC spokesman said: "We are encouraged that Tokyo 2020 has established an internal taskforce on what measures may need to be taken should this virus continue into the summer.

"We are also fully reassured that the relevant Japanese authorities, as well as the WHO (World Health Organisation), will take all necessary measures to address the ongoing situation."

The committee have said they are listening to the WHO and are going to monitor the situation over the next coming months.