World No 1 Ashleigh Barty on form ahead of Australian Open as she claims straight sets win over Dayana Yastremska in Adelaide International final and becomes first Aussie home soil champion for nine years

Ashleigh Barty kept her cool to win in Adelaide (WTA)
By Georgie Heath
9:44am, Sat 18 Jan 2020
Australia's Ashleigh Barty has won her first tour-level title on home soil claiming victory over Dayana Yastremska at the Adelaide International.

The world No 1 put in a dominant performance to assert her authority at the top of the ranking beating the Kazakh player in straight sets (6-2, 7-5)

23-year-old Barty showed no sign of fatigue following her epic semi-final match against America's Danielle Collins on Friday, rounding off a fast and clinical first set with an ace.

She maintained momentum into the second set and landed some well-directed precision shots mixed with her usual big hitting. Not to be left in the dust, Yastremska kept pace with the top seed matching her deuce for deuce as they battled to 5-5.

Home hero Barty held her cool and recovered from a slight dip in intensity to then quickly wrap up the match taking ten consecutive points to take the second 7-5.

Barty, who is top seed for the Australian Open, now has her sights set on a Grand Slam victory on home soil. 

She will play Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in the first round on Monday in a bid to win her second Grand Slam singles title having won the French Open in 2019.