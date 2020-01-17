Australia's Ashleigh Barty showed why she is world No 1 as she put in a class fight back against America's Danielle Collins to reach the final of the Adelaide International.

Collins came out all guns blazing and shocked the young Aussie, taking the first set 6-3. However, the 23-year-old fought back in style to win the second 6-1 and take the semi-final to a decider.

A hotly contested battle of wits saw the final set go right down to the wire with Barty emerging successful taking the match on a tie break 7-6 (5).