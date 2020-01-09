World No 1 Ashleigh Barty has crashed out of the Brisbane International in straight sets at the hands of US qualifier Jennifer Brady.

The Australian, who had a first round bye, lost her first match of the 2020 season 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

Barty, 23, was unable to break Brady's rhythm, failing to create a single break point during the match, and won only one point against the American's dominant serve. Barty was also guilty of ending the match with 26 unforced errors.

World No 53 Brady beat five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova in the first round and has continued her winning streak against world class players. She will play fifth seed Czech Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals.