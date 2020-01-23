All top ten seeds for this year's Australian Open women's singles title have made it through to the third round for the first time since 2007.

In addition, not a single set was dropped by any of the top ten in their second round matches.

No 5 seed Elina Svitolina was the final one to book her place in the last 32 in Melbourne after she defeated the USA's Lauren Davis 6-2 7-6 (6) in the early hours of the morning in Australia.

The victory sets up a mouthwatering fourth round tie between the Ukrainian and two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza.

When all ten seeds made it through to this stage 13 years ago, the tournament was eventually won by the unseeded Serena Williams, who would go on to clinch a further six titles.

More than a decade on, the 23-time Slam winner made it through to the third round yet again with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Slovenian Tamara Zidansek.

Here is a full list of the top 10 seeds and who they beat in the second round to progress:

1 - Ashleigh Barty bt Polona Hercog 6-1 6-4

2 - Karolina Pliskova bt Laura Natalie Siegemund 6-3 6-3

3 - Naomi Osaka bt Zheng Saisai 6-2 6-4

4 - Simona Halep bt Harriet Dart 6-2 6-4

5 - Elina Svitolina bt Lauren Davis 6-2 7-6 (6)

6 - Belinda Bencic bt Jelena Ostapenko 7-5 7-5

7 - Petra Kvitova bt Paula Badosa Gibert 7-5 7-5

8 - Serena Williams bt Tamara Zidansek 6-2 6-3

9 - Kiki Bertens bt Arina Ivanovna Rodionova 6-3 7-5