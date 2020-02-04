Wimbledon champion Simona Halep says teenage prodigy Coco Gauff could win a Grand Slam 'soon'.

Halep beat Serena Williams in less than an hour to win last year's Wimbledon final in straight sets.

Gauff played in the first Grand Slam she didn't have to qualify for at the Australian Open and Halep believes the 15-year-old is doing great things for tennis.

"Everyone has their feelings about this sport. What Coco Gauff is doing at this moment is a great thing. I'm sure that she gets much confidence, and soon she will be able to win one of these big tournaments."

When asked about retirement, she said at 29 she is 'close' to hanging up her racket.

"Well, it's a big mix here with the 15 year-old that is winning matches in a Grand Slam and makes it look easy.