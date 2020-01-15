Tennis greats Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and others stars have helped raise over $4 million for Australia's bushfires in the 'Rally for Relief' exhibition charity match.

Other players including Caroline Wozniacki, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic all took part.

Home player Kyrgios raised just under £1000 in aces alone and tennis giants Nadal and Federer, who between them have won 39 Grand Slams, raised over £130,000.

Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal celebrating their team's win (PA Images)

Ongoing bushfires in Australia have killed 28 people and have destroyed an estimated 10 million hectares of land.

The Australian Open qualifiers have also been affected due to the poor air quality.

Team Williams were the overall winners. She said: "For 20 years, this has been my home. We're all here tonight to support and help out."

The tennis superstars posing together at the exhibition event in Australia (PA Images)

The 23-Grand-Slam champion also donated her Auckland prize money of £32,300 and auctioned signed tournament outfits.

Kyrgios, who made the first pledge to the appeal said: "I'm so happy we had Roger, Rafa, Novak [Djokovic] - some of the greats to get behind it. We're doing everything we possibly can to overcome this together."