Steven Gerrard has sent life-long Liverpool fan Caroline Wozniacki a congratulatory video as the Danish tennis star hangs up her tennis shoes at the end of a glittering career.

The curtain came down on 29-year-old Wozniacki's career when she bid an emotional farewell to the sport after losing to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the third round at the Australian Open.

Wozniacki who finished her career with 30 WTA titles, including the 2017 Australian Open title and WTA Finals, received the message from the legendary former Liverpool captain and shared it with her twitter followers.

Gerrard, now manager at rangers, said: "Hello Caroline. Hope you're well and good. I hope you're enjoying retiring and getting some rest.

"I just wanna say congratulations for an incredible career. You've gave us so many highs over the years. I've really enjoyed watching you.

"So major congratulations to ya. And I wish you all the best for the future."