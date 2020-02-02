Sofia Kenin has celebrated her maiden Grand Slam win in style.

The tennis star beat Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open final to win her first title.

Posing for the press in a stunning gown, Kenin expressed how surreal the experience has been.

She said: "I've always wanted to win a Grand Slam, I've always envisioned it. It's such a surreal experience, it's so different from picturing it in my room.