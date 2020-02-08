Tennis aces Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin picked up straight set victories to put the USA 2-0 up against Latvia at the Fed Cup qualifier.

Williams, the 23-Grand-Slam champion, beat 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) in Washington.

She now holds an undefeated 14-0 record in Fed Cup singles matches.

Williams said: "I'm really proud of being able to get the win for the team. I'm really excited that I was able to go through it.

"I’ve played in front of so many crowds but I don’t think I’ve ever played in front of a crowd this loud."

Before Williams sealed victory, the newly-crowned Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin won 6-2 6-2 against Anastasija Sevastova in just over an hour.

Afterwards the World No 7 said: "I’m still a bit jet-lagged but I knew I needed to play my best to win.

Related videos

"I knew I was going to be tired but I couldn’t say no to Fed Cup. It's been a long journey. It wasn't easy. But I was super happy to come here and play with the team."

Williams will face Sevastova while Kenin will take on Ostapenko in reverse singles this afternoon.