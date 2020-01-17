Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska impressively defeated world No 11 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 7-6 (4) to move in to the final of the Adelaide International.

The 19-year-old, who already has three WTA Tour titles to her name, found the only break of the opening set on her fifth break point to put one foot in the final.

But the second set was a gruelling affair lasting well over an hour as both players broke once each to force it to a tie break.

And it was Yastremska who pulled through after initially missing two match points to kick start her 2020 season with a chance of early success.

After the match, she said: "It's nice. I'm very happy. And especially in the beginning of the year. I think it brings me some confidence before the Grand Slam, so it's nice to be in the finals.

"I had a good preseason. I work on a lot of things, and I think that's, like, a payoff. I don't know why exactly it's this tournament. I guess Brisbane it was just, like, the tournament I had to feel everything myself.

"Here I started really to feel, with each game, that I'm playing better and better. I think that's why it's like this, like trying to play each match as good as I can. Here I am in the finals."

Yastremska will face either world No 1 Ashleigh Barty or American Danielle Collins in the final, but the Ukrainian insists she does not mind which one she comes up against.