Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who recently returned to tennis after a two-year lay-off, has shared an inspirational Instagram post documenting her weight loss during her journey back to the sport.

The 33-year-old, who is a former world No. 1 doubles player and three-time Grand Slam champion, shared the post which showed her 26kg weight loss in just four months, accompanied by an inspirational message.

She posted a picture of herself pre and post-weight loss and said: "89 kilos vs 63. We all have goals... Everyday goals and long term goals...take pride in each one of those..."

The wife of Pakistan cricket legend Shoaib Malik, added: "It took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby...

"Feels like such a long way. To come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again."

"Follow your dreams. No matter how many ppl tell you, you can't cause God knows how many of those we have around us. If I can then anyone can #believe #mummahustles"

Sania was originally forced to take a hiatus from the sport due to a knee injury, but her time away from the sport was extended as she welcomed her son Izhaan Mirza Malik into the world in October 2018.

But recently she returned to tennis, winning the Hobart International in January alonside Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok.

And the tennis star admitted that having family, friends and her young son in the crowd were what spurred her on.

After her first game, she said: "Today was one of the most special days of my life... to have my parents and my little baby boy supporting me in my first match after a little less than 2 and a half years...

"And to top it off we even WON our first round with my partner @nadiakichenok feel very grateful and thankful for all the msgs, support and love I am receiving. BELIEF!! Takes you places.

"YES, my baby boy, we did it @izhaan.mirzamalik. Allhamdulillah for everything.”