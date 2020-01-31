Thailand Open to stage tennis matches on pink courts in aid of breast cancer awareness
15:25pm, Fri 31 Jan 2020
The 2020 Thailand Open will be played on pink courts in order to raise awareness for breast cancer,
The event will take place in Ha Hin from February 8-16 and will welcome elite players including World No 5 Elina Svitolina, Petra Martic and former French Open runner-up Samantha Stosur.
And the competition's co-director Paradorn Srichaphan is excited about the development.
He said: "This is such a fantastic cause and as a world class women's sports event, we want to do our bit to fight a disease which affects so many women around the world and here in Thailand.
"The courts look and play great and we know that they will see plenty of amazing tennis during the week."