The 2020 Thailand Open will be played on pink courts in order to raise awareness for breast cancer,

The event will take place in Ha Hin from February 8-16 and will welcome elite players including World No 5 Elina Svitolina, Petra Martic and former French Open runner-up Samantha Stosur.

And the competition's co-director Paradorn Srichaphan is excited about the development.

He said: "This is such a fantastic cause and as a world class women's sports event, we want to do our bit to fight a disease which affects so many women around the world and here in Thailand.