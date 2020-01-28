It wasn't just Roger Federer's incredible comeback that caught the eye at the Australian Open quarter-finals - umpire Marijana Veljovic seems to have also made a big impression.

Federer saved seven match points in his game against Tennys Sandgren to progress to the semi-finals in a thrilling five set face-off.

And Veljovic had to put the Swiss legend in his place, penalising him for swearing.

Federer was given a code violation for swearing during his match (PA Images)

Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard took to Twitter to share her girl crush as she wrote: "The umpire in this Rodger/Tennys match is super pretty."

And it wasn't just Bouchard who took an interest. Google search spiked as the match progressed with fans trying to find out more about Veljovic and fans shared their feelings across social media.

One fan wrote: "Who stole my heart.. Marijana Veljovic"

Another supporter replied to Bouchard's tweet and wrote: "Too right, Marijana Veljovic has serious game"

Another admirer posted: "Marijana Veljovic.... I'll even start playing tennis if you're umpiring..."