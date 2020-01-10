Japanese tennis ace Naomi Osaka has set tongues wagging after describing Russia's Daniil Medvedev 'interesting' in a press conference.

Osaka, 22, who has successfully reached the Brisbane International semi-finals after beating Kiki Bertens in three sets, had a back and forth conversation with a journalist at the press conference after her victory, where she revealed that she found Medvedev 'interesting' despite never meeting him.

The journalist asked if she was a fan of Medvedev because she re-tweeted a tennis shot of his on her social media. She replied: "Yeah, he's very interesting to me. I've never talked to him in real life, but just like the things that I see on the internet about him."

Daniil Medvedev noticed the comments made in the press conference and responded on social media (PA Images)

The Japanese ace asked if the journalist had interviewed him before. He said 'yeah' and Osaka asked if Medvedev was 'interesting'.

The journalist replied: "He is an interesting guy. You should meet. You have lots of opportunities. You're in the same place all the time."

Osaka said: "Yeah, I don't really talk to people, Ben. I don't know what to tell you."