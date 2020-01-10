Tennis star Naomi Osaka, the 'interesting' Daniil Medvedev, and a very bizarre press conference
Japanese tennis ace Naomi Osaka has set tongues wagging after describing Russia's Daniil Medvedev 'interesting' in a press conference.
Osaka, 22, who has successfully reached the Brisbane International semi-finals after beating Kiki Bertens in three sets, had a back and forth conversation with a journalist at the press conference after her victory, where she revealed that she found Medvedev 'interesting' despite never meeting him.
The journalist asked if she was a fan of Medvedev because she re-tweeted a tennis shot of his on her social media. She replied: "Yeah, he's very interesting to me. I've never talked to him in real life, but just like the things that I see on the internet about him."
The Japanese ace asked if the journalist had interviewed him before. He said 'yeah' and Osaka asked if Medvedev was 'interesting'.
The journalist replied: "He is an interesting guy. You should meet. You have lots of opportunities. You're in the same place all the time."
Osaka said: "Yeah, I don't really talk to people, Ben. I don't know what to tell you."
Seven-time ATP title winner Medvedev has since contacted Osaka on social media asking asked for Grand Slam tips from the World No 4.