Tennis star Kim Clijsters on her comeback in March and how she believes she's still 'competitive'

Clijsters is preparing for her return in March (PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
21:35pm, Thu 16 Jan 2020
Kim Clijsters will make her return to tennis in March after a knee injury prevented her comeback at the Australian Open.

She is not obliged to play in a certain amount of WTA tournaments this season.

Away from the court Clijsters has had a career as a TV pundit and commentator but says she still felt like a player.

"Whenever I went to a couple of tournaments, even if I was doing commentating or if I was playing some legends, at the back of my mind at times I still felt I could still be a player - I'm not saying win Grand Slams, but be a player and not be among the legends or not doing commentary - still being competitive.

"Then I would come home and be in craziness of the hectic life with kids and be like 'yeah, it's not possible'." 

Then her eldest son started school.

"I thought this will maybe give me some time and maybe I should just see how far my body can go and just go from there.

"Maybe this can lead to coming back or playing a few tournaments a year, see how I will react. It very easily could have gone the other way.

"If they told me I had to play 16 tournaments a year and I have to go here, here and here, I would have said it was impossible to combine it but in this situation I can combine it."