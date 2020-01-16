Tennis star Kim Clijsters on her comeback in March and how she believes she's still 'competitive'
Kim Clijsters will make her return to tennis in March after a knee injury prevented her comeback at the Australian Open.
She is not obliged to play in a certain amount of WTA tournaments this season.
Away from the court Clijsters has had a career as a TV pundit and commentator but says she still felt like a player.
"Whenever I went to a couple of tournaments, even if I was doing commentating or if I was playing some legends, at the back of my mind at times I still felt I could still be a player - I'm not saying win Grand Slams, but be a player and not be among the legends or not doing commentary - still being competitive.
"Then I would come home and be in craziness of the hectic life with kids and be like 'yeah, it's not possible'."
Then her eldest son started school.
More from Tennis
- Sabalenka stuns Halep to reach semi-finals of Adelaide International as home favourite Barty comfortably seals spot in final four
- Australian Open 2020 draw: Coco Gauff and Venus Williams set for another first round epic as Serena kicks off pursuit of 24th Grand Slam against Anastasia Potapova
- Britain's Heather Watson stuns top seed Elise Mertens in thriller to reach Hobart International semi-finals as Australian Open looms
"I thought this will maybe give me some time and maybe I should just see how far my body can go and just go from there.
"Maybe this can lead to coming back or playing a few tournaments a year, see how I will react. It very easily could have gone the other way.
"If they told me I had to play 16 tournaments a year and I have to go here, here and here, I would have said it was impossible to combine it but in this situation I can combine it."