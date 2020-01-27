Teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff has said she wants to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The star recently beat Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open in what was the first Grand Slam she qualified for automatically.

She was then knocked out by Sofia Kenin in the third round at the weekend.

And while the 15-year-old admits qualification for the Toyko Games will be difficult, she is still aspiring for an Olympic spot.

She said: “That’s [the Olympics] definitely the goal. Hopefully, I can get my ranking up and qualify. I’m sure the cutoff is the French Open.

"I’m pretty sure I only have like three tournaments before French Open, so it will be difficult. But I’m going to try as hard as possible. I definitely do want to play the Olympics. I mean, it would be pretty cool."